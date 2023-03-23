First Zellers Stores Now Open in Ontario and Alberta

Zellers stores are back from the dead, now available as smaller stores within Hudson’s Bay locations, with the first wave now open in Ontario and Alberta.

Hudson’s Bay Company announced last August it was reviving the iconic Zellers brand that closed in 2013, bringing back the stores as pop-ups within its Hudson’s Bay retail locations.

Today marks the opening of the first Zellers stores, which you can find below:

Ontario

Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

“At the heart of the Zellers experience is its price philosophy: Everyday Low Prices. We know Canadian shoppers are smart and savvy, and will be looking for both value and an elevated aesthetic in the products they shop us for,” said The Bay earlier this month.

There will also be a Zellers Diner on Wheels visiting various store locations. Also, the Zellers.ca online store is also available.

Zellers celebrated the opening with some launch day festivities such as at Scarborough Town Centre below:

Are you joining us for all the Launch Day festivities at #Zellers?! 🥁 Location: Scarborough Town Centre pic.twitter.com/1ZGVHV06pi — Zellers (@zellers) March 23, 2023

Shout out to our lil’ homie Zeddy for staying alive and well, now back in two t-shirts and a fur throw blanket on the Zellers website.