First Zellers Stores Now Open in Ontario and Alberta

Gary Ng
14 hours ago

Zellers stores are back from the dead, now available as smaller stores within Hudson’s Bay locations, with the first wave now open in Ontario and Alberta.

Hudson’s Bay Company announced last August it was reviving the iconic Zellers brand that closed in 2013, bringing back the stores as pop-ups within its Hudson’s Bay retail locations.

Today marks the opening of the first Zellers stores, which you can find below:

Ontario

  • Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga
  • Burlington Mall, Burlington
  • White Oaks Mall, London
  • Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
  • Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
  • Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
  • Rideau Centre, Ottawa
  • St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
  • Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Alberta

  • Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
  • Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
  • Sunridge Mall, Calgary

“At the heart of the Zellers experience is its price philosophy: Everyday Low Prices. We know Canadian shoppers are smart and savvy, and will be looking for both value and an elevated aesthetic in the products they shop us for,” said The Bay earlier this month.

There will also be a Zellers Diner on Wheels visiting various store locations. Also, the Zellers.ca online store is also available.

Zellers celebrated the opening with some launch day festivities such as at Scarborough Town Centre below:

Shout out to our lil’ homie Zeddy for staying alive and well, now back in two t-shirts and a fur throw blanket on the Zellers website.

