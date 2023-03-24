Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Launches His Own YouTube Channel

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uploaded the first video to his own YouTube channel, offering clips in both English and French.

“Welcome to my YouTube channel – where I’ll be sharing my take on the work we’re doing to deliver results for you and your family, as well as videos from my meetings with Canadians and visits with other world leaders. Like, subscribe, and check back soon for more!”, explains the first video’s description.

The short one-minute introduction shows the Prime Minister sitting at his desk at Parliament Hill, explaining his channel will let people see what the federal government is doing and why they’re doing it.

Check out the first welcome video below (outtake cringe warning btw):

So far, the channel has 233 subscribers and 19 videos including two shorts, with topics ranging from how the federal budget is made, to an update on how many electric cars are being sold in Canada, and also various videos on the Prime Minister’s explanation of programs.

The channel’s about page says it joined in October 2022 but the first video was only uploaded earlier this week.