First Look: Apple Music Classical App User Interface

The Apple Music Classical app is set to launch on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Some Apple customers in countries such as Australia and New Zealand are already starting to see the app go live thanks to time zones.

Some first screenshots were shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro. The Apple Music Classical app is a standalone app and is free with an Apple Music subscription.

It looks similar to Apple Music and there are Listen Now, Browse, Library and Search tabs along the bottom.The Browse tab shows a catalog organized by composers, periods, genres, conductors, orchestras, soloists, ensembles, and choirs.

The Library tab shows albums, playlists, tracks, artists, recordings, works and composers.

Apple made the Apple Music Classical app available for pre-order earlier this month, nearly two years after first announcing a dedicated app would be coming. Are you looking forward to this dedicated classical music app? Not sure why we need another app when this all could be inside the Apple Music app somehow.