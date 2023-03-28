Apple Gangnam Grand Opening Set for March 31 in South Korea

Apple has previewed its newest retail location, Apple Gangnam, in Seoul’s vibrant and world-renowned Gangnam District.

The iPhone maker says this exciting retail space will provide customers with an opportunity to explore the company’s innovative lineup of products and services, receive top-notch support from a highly knowledgeable team, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions to learn how to get the most out of their Apple devices.

“We are so excited to open Apple Gangnam and share the best of Apple with even more people in Seoul. Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with customers and helping them find new ways to unleash their creativity with our amazing products and services,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, in a statement on Tuesday.

The store will be staffed by nearly 150 retail team members fluent in over a dozen languages. It’s always exciting to see a new Apple Store open, plus check out their unique architecture.

Apple Gangnam will also function as an educational hub, offering diverse Today at Apple sessions in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience. Attendees can learn about features on the latest Apple devices, participate in creative sessions focusing on GarageBand and Spatial Audio, or join skill-building workshops for Mac, GarageBand, sketching, and photography.

To celebrate the store’s opening, Apple Gangnam will host a limited-time Pop-Up Studio featuring Spatial Audio and rising K-pop group NewJeans from ADOR. Music fans can enjoy special listening sessions of their hit track “OMG (Apple Music Edition)” on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-7 p.m.

Apple Gangnam features a unique double-height façade with a gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that shifts in appearance throughout the day and seasons. It is designed with locally sourced materials and, like all Apple facilities, runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

South Korea has five retail locations and just last week launched Apple Pay.

Apple Gangnam will open its doors to visitors on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. local time. The grand opening is by reservation only, with registration starting on March 29 at 8 a.m.