Apple Says Xcode 14.1 Required for App Store Submissions Starting April 25

Apple has shared a new App Store submission requirement for developers today, which comes after new beta builds were released.

Beginning April 25, 2023, developers submitting iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS apps to the App Store must use Xcode 14.1 or later. The most recent Xcode 14 version, which includes the latest SDKs for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9, can be downloaded for free from the Mac App Store.

Currently, Xcode 14.3 Release Candidate (RC) 2, build 14E222b is available to developers. A final release should be out soon for developers.

Developers are encouraged to take full advantage of the latest features in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9 when creating their apps, says Apple. Requiring apps to be built with Xcode 14.1 or later ensures developers are creating the best quality and most secure apps to the company’s standards.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9 introduce various new features for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, respectively. Developers can benefit from enhanced personalization, productivity, and communication capabilities, such as Live Activities, App Intents, and advanced frameworks. Additionally, iPadOS 16 supports desktop-class features and Metal 3 for optimized gaming and pro app performance, while watchOS 9 offers simplified project management for developers, says Apple.

Apple says the App Store now has 1.8 million apps worldwide, while there are 175 storefronts in over 40 languages, with over 150 expert editors worldwide.