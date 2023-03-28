First iOS 16.5 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

After releasing iOS 16.4 and more final builds for the public yesterday, Apple has wasted no time as the first iOS and iPadOS 16.5 beta builds have been released, along with new builds for macOS, watchOS and tvOS as well.

Check out what’s available for developers to download and test below:

  • iOS 16.5 beta (20F5028e)
  • iPadOS 16.5 beta (20F5028e)
  • macOS 13.4 beta (22F5027f)
  • watchOS 9.5 beta (20T5527c)
  • tvOS 16.5 beta (20L5527d)

No word on what’s new just yet, but expect updates to follow. Public beta builds should be released shortly, either later today or tomorrow.

