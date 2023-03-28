First iOS 16.5 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

Microsoft to Upgrade Windows 12 with AI, Faster Updates, and More
Under the project called 'CorePC', the company is planning major upgrades for the Windows 12 platform to help it compete with its more modern rivals.
After releasing iOS 16.4 and more final builds for the public yesterday, Apple has wasted no time as the first iOS and iPadOS 16.5 beta builds have been released, along with new builds for macOS, watchOS and tvOS as well.
Check out what’s available for developers to download and test below:
No word on what’s new just yet, but expect updates to follow. Public beta builds should be released shortly, either later today or tomorrow.