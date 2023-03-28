Apple Shares 3 Helpful Tips for Mail on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy little video on its YouTube support channel, offering three helpful tips for getting the most out of the Mail app on your iPhone and iPad.

In the latest version of Apple’s Mail app for iOS, you can read emails, add contacts, and preview some of the contents of an email without opening it.

You can also perform some useful functions with gestures, such as selecting multiple emails, as well as quickly viewing your email drafts.

Apple also explains how you can get reminded about an email at a later time, so you can get back to your important emails once you can.

Here’s how it works:

Use the built-in Remind Me feature to come back to emails later

Simply tap the Reply button and select Remind Me, then choose when to be reminded.

You can set a time and date to receive a reminder and bring a message back to the top of your inbox

Check out the following Apple support video to learn the 3 helpful tips for Mail on iOS: