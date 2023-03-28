Kensington Unveils New Privacy Screens for MacBook Air, iMac, Studio Display

Kensington announced on Tuesday the addition of three new privacy screens for Apple’s Mac users, which are helpful to have when you’re working in public places like a coffee shop, airport and more.

The new privacy screens are available for Apple’s Studio Display, 24-inch iMac and the 2022 MacBook Air.

These easy-to-install privacy screens limit viewing angles, reduce harmful blue light by up to 22%, and offer additional features such as low reflective coating, reversible viewing, and seamless magnetic attachment.

“As an increasing percentage of the workforce shifts to remote work policies, businesses understand the challenges of this new normal and are taking proactive steps to protect their businesses through the increasing deployment of privacy screens and other data protection solutions,” said Santiago DelPortillo, Global Sales Engineer at Kensington, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

These privacy displays include notch cutouts for front-facing cameras and also sport a “Kensington” logo in the upper left corner.

Canadian pricing to follow on the company’s website and at authorized retailers, stay tuned for an update.