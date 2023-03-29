You Can Now Pre-Order: Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda on Amazon

Nintendo yesterday announced a new Switch OLED console special edition, fully-decorated with a theme from the upcoming title Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This limited-edition console is set to debut on April 28, 2023.

Earlier today, Amazon listed this special edition but it wasn’t available to order. But as of writing, the pre-order has gone live with a price guarantee and Prime shipping speeds at $469.99, Nintendo’s MSRP. Buying from Amazon and Prime is just so much easier than dealing with other retailers.

As for the matching Switch Pro Controller with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom graphics, that has yet to go live on Amazon.ca.

Click here to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, while it’s still available. Buy now, think later.

