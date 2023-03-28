Limited Edition Zelda Nintendo Switch and Accessories Announced

Nintendo has just unveiled a limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, set to launch on April 28, 2023.

This limited edition OLED Switch is priced at $469.99 in Canada, and features an exclusive design inspired by the highly-anticipated game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The design incorporates the familiar Hylian Crest from the game on the front of the dock, adding a touch of Zelda magic. Okay, this design looks pretty sweet.

On May 12th, alongside the game’s release, Nintendo will also launch two special accessories: a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and a carrying case, both with designs from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Pro Controller will retail for $99.99 CAD, while the carrying case will be available for $32.99 CAD.

These announcements were made during a presentation featuring series producer Eiji Aonuma, who also showcased new gameplay footage from the upcoming title launching on May 12 for $89.99 CAD. Check out the gameplay demo below:

The limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model, game, and themed accessories are now available for pre-order at local retailers.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model has a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable not included), 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio capabilities in handheld and tabletop modes.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players will forge their own path through the expansive landscapes of Hyrule and the enigmatic islands floating in the skies above. As a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, gamers will be able to explore the land and skies of Hyrule, playing as Link again with his newfound abilities to fight evil forces threatening the kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is not included with the purchase of the limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Check out a teaser of the new limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED below–it does look pretty awesome. Sadly, it’s only available for the higher-priced OLED Switch and not the regular version, so customers will have to pay more: