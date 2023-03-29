Public Mobile Works to Resolve Ongoing *611 Issue

Telus-owned Public Mobile says customers have been experiencing difficulties connecting to *611 since March 23, 2023.
The prepaid brand has acknowledged the issue and is actively working to resolve it. This morning, Public Mobile provided an update, stating that their teams have identified the problem and are working quickly to fix it.
The issue appears to be affecting customers with expired plans who are trying to make payments using the *611 service. Public Mobile has advised customers to log into their My Account portal to make payments until the *611 issue is resolved.
As a temporary workaround, customers can dial 1.855.4PUBLIC from any phone, enter their phone number, and access the same services as they would with *611.
“We will continue to share updates on this thread as they become available,” added Public Mobile.
This is an old-school solution to a prepaid brand that is supposed to offer account management online only, with its “100% digital storefront and online support”.
Other articles in the category: Telus
Telus Now Supports ‘Convert to eSIM’ for iPhone Customers
Telus looks to have added support for the ‘Convert to eSIM’ feature on eligible iPhones. Apple added electronic SIM (eSIM) cards starting with the iPhone XS lineup and iPhone XR in 2018. This allows iPhone customers to skip using physical SIM cards, while also adds an option to subscribe to eSIM lines such as for...
Telus CEO Spends $4 Million for 150,400 Additional Shares
Telus President and CEO Darren Entwistle recently purchased 150,400 additional common shares of the company, increasing his total holdings to 556,904 Telus common shares, announced the company on Monday. Based on Entwistle's share purchase date of March 13, 2023, at a price of around $26.57 each, it works out to $3,996,128 spent on Telus shares....
Telus EPP Price Increase Coming for Select Customers in April
The Telus Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) offers savings on cellphone plans and devices, a perk offered by employers as part of the program to their employees. Some Telus customers on EPP plans have recently been notified on their March billing statements of an upcoming price increase in April, iPhone in Canada can confirm. The price...