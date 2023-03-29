Public Mobile Works to Resolve Ongoing *611 Issue

Telus-owned Public Mobile says customers have been experiencing difficulties connecting to *611 since March 23, 2023.

The prepaid brand has acknowledged the issue and is actively working to resolve it. This morning, Public Mobile provided an update, stating that their teams have identified the problem and are working quickly to fix it.

The issue appears to be affecting customers with expired plans who are trying to make payments using the *611 service. Public Mobile has advised customers to log into their My Account portal to make payments until the *611 issue is resolved.

As a temporary workaround, customers can dial 1.855.4PUBLIC from any phone, enter their phone number, and access the same services as they would with *611.

“We will continue to share updates on this thread as they become available,” added Public Mobile.

This is an old-school solution to a prepaid brand that is supposed to offer account management online only, with its “100% digital storefront and online support”.