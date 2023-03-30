This Apple Headset Concept Looks Amazing [PICS]

Based on the design language of Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, product designer @Hanstsaiz has shared a great-looking concept for the much-awaited Apple mixed reality headset.

Apple has reportedly been planning to unveil the long-rumoured headset at the forthcoming annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 5th.

However, veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now claiming that Apple has delayed the mass production of the headset by a couple of months, so it may not announce the headset at WWDC.

Because Apple isn’t very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding “iPhone moment,” the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

Kuo also believes Apple may be scaling back its production targets. Last year, Kuo predicted that Apple would ship 500,000 units in 2023, but now, he expects the total number of units shipped to be as low as 200,000 to 300,000.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also been pushing for the company to launch the product. However, despite having internal demos, staff have objected to launching the headset prematurely.

The headset is expected to feature multiple 4K OLED displays, over a dozen camera modules, eye-tracking, and more. Reports suggest Apple’s first mixed reality headset may carry a hefty price tag of $3,000 USD.

While it remains uncertain whether the Apple Headset will make an appearance at the WWDC 2023 or not, check out the amazing concept images below and let us know what you think.