Apple TV+ 'Big Beasts' Docuseries to Celebrate Earth Day [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has announced the global premiere of its 10-part documentary series “Big Beasts,” set to debut on April 21, 2023, in celebration of Earth Day.

Narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, the series comes from the acclaimed creative team behind the Apple TV+ award-winning docuseries “Tiny World,” explained Apple on Thursday.

Filmed over two years across 17 countries, “Big Beasts” takes viewers on a spectacular journey around the world, from frigid poles to lush tropical rainforests, to discover nature’s most awe-inspiring giants. Beginning on April 21, two new episodes will be released weekly until May 19.

The series showcases some of the planet’s largest species, such as the gray whale, elephant seal, giant otter, gorilla, hippo, brown bear, ostrich, orangutan, tiger, and polar bear. Through rare and never-before-seen footage captured with specialized equipment and cutting-edge filming techniques, “Big Beasts” reveals the unique challenges these colossal creatures face in their daily lives.

Produced by Plimsoll Productions, the series features Emmy Award winners Tom Hugh-Jones, Grant Mansfield, and Martha Holmes as executive producers.

Hugh-Jones also served as the executive producer for Apple TV+’s BAFTA Award-nominated and Jackson Wild Media Award-winning nature docuseries “Tiny World,” narrated by SAG Award nominee Paul Rudd. He’s also behind other documentaries such as “Planet Earth II” and “Hostile Planet”.

You can check out the trailer for Big Beasts below:

