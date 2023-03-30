How to Adjust Text Size on iPad [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

adjust text size ipad

If you’re new to Apple’s iPad, here’s how to easily adjust text size to make the screen easier to see.

All you have to do is head over to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. From here, just drag the slider bar to your liking.

Apple says “apps that support Dynamic Type will adjust to your preferred reading size above.”

Check out the quick tutorial from the Apple Support channel released today, below:

In the Display & Text Size options, there are many other accessibility features you can enable as well, including the following:

  • Bold Text: Use boldface characters for the text.
  • Larger Text: Enable Larger Accessibility Sizes and adjust text size with the slider (affects apps supporting Dynamic Type, such as Settings, Calendar, Contacts, Mail, Messages, and Notes).
  • Button Shapes: Underline text that can be tapped.
  • On/Off Labels: Represent “on” switches with “1” and “off” switches with “0”.
  • Reduce Transparency: Decrease transparency and blur on some backgrounds.
  • Increase Contrast: Enhance contrast and legibility by modifying colour and text styling.
  • Differentiate Without Color: Replace UI elements relying on colour for information with alternatives.
  • Smart Invert or Classic Invert: Smart Invert Colors inverts display colours, excluding images, media, and some dark colour style apps.
  • Colour Filters: Select a filter to apply and adjust intensity or hue using sliders.
  • Reduce White Point: Decrease the brightness of vivid colours.
  • Auto-Brightness: Automatically modify screen brightness based on the ambient light sensor.

Other articles in the category: How To...

How to Get In-Person Tickets for Apple WWDC 2023

Apple today announced its annual developer conference, known as its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), is set to take place this year from June 5-9 at its Apple Park headquarters. The WWDC23 keynote will be streamed on June 5, along with an in-person “special experience” at Apple Park on the first day. Apple says you can...
Gary Ng
22 hours ago

How to Sign a PDF Document on iPhone with Markup

If you want to sign a PDF document on your iPhone, Apple makes it possible through its Markup feature that offers various tools to edit photos and other documents. If you need to edit or sign a PDF received within the Mail app, just open the attachment and then tap the Markup button that looks...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago

How to Watch: 2023 Oscars in Canada Live Stream

Hollywood’s biggest night is set to begin, with the 95th Academy Awards set to kick off at 5pm ET/8pm PT. The awards show will unveil the best performances from films in 2022. Will Smith won’t be attending after slapping his way out of the awards show last year via Chris Rock, but if you want...
iPhoneinCanada.ca Staff
3 weeks ago