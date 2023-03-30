How to Adjust Text Size on iPad [VIDEO]

If you’re new to Apple’s iPad, here’s how to easily adjust text size to make the screen easier to see.

All you have to do is head over to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. From here, just drag the slider bar to your liking.

Apple says “apps that support Dynamic Type will adjust to your preferred reading size above.”

Check out the quick tutorial from the Apple Support channel released today, below:

In the Display & Text Size options, there are many other accessibility features you can enable as well, including the following: