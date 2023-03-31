Apple Gangnam Opens in Seoul, South Korea

Apple Gangnam retail store has opened its doors today in the heart of Seoul’s bustling, world-famous Gangnam District.

This new space invites customers to discover Apple’s lineup of products and services and receive around-the-clock support from Apple specialists.

“We are so excited to open Apple Gangnam and share the best of Apple with even more people in Seoul,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail.

Apple Gangnam will be staffed by nearly 150 retail team members fluent in over a dozen languages.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with customers and helping them find new ways to unleash their creativity with our amazing products and services,” O’Brien added.

The store features a unique double-height façade with a gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that shifts in appearance throughout the day and seasons.

It is designed with locally sourced materials and, like all Apple facilities, runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apple Gangnam will also function as an educational hub, offering diverse Today at Apple sessions in a roundtable setting for a more personalized experience.

Customers can participate in free Today at Apple sessions at Apple Gangnam by registering at apple.com/kr/today/gangnam.

Today at Apple sessions at Apple Gangnam include a limited-time Pop-Up Studio Spatial Audio listening experience featuring the K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR.

Music fans can enjoy special listening sessions of their hit track “OMG (Apple Music Edition)” on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-7 p.m.

South Korea has five Apple retail locations and just last week launched Apple Pay.