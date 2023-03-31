How to Share Your Keynote Presentation via FaceTime

According to an Apple support document, the Keynote app’s live presentation-sharing feature will be removed in a future update, as pointed out by MacRumors.

With Keynote Live, users can share their presentation live over the internet so everyone they give access to can view it at the same time on their own devices.

“Keynote Live won’t be available in a future version of Keynote. You can start using other apps to share your presentation,” notes Apple.

You can, however, still share your Keynote presentation via FaceTime. It even lets you share your presentation and include presenter audio and video alongside your slides.

You can present to others in both standard and group FaceTime calls. Simply invite participants via FaceTime or generate and send a shareable link.

Here’s how to share your Keynote presentation using FaceTime:

On Mac

In Keynote, click to select the slide you want to start with, choose Play > In Window, then click the Play button. Start your FaceTime call, then click the FaceTime button in the menu bar at the top of the screen. In the pop-up menu, click the Share Screen button, then click Window. Click the Keynote window you want to share, then click the Share This Window button. To stop sharing your presentation, click the FaceTime button in the menu bar, then click Stop Sharing this Window.

On iPhone or iPad

Start your FaceTime call. Tap the FaceTime window to show the FaceTime controls, tap the Share Content button, then tap Share My Screen. Switch to Keynote, then open the presentation you want to share. Tap the slide you want to begin with, then tap the Play button. To stop sharing, switch to FaceTime, tap the screen to show the controls, then tap the Share Content button.

You can also generate and send a shareable link to invite others to your FaceTime call via email or Messages.

Simply select Share Link in the FaceTime app on your Mac or iOS device during a video call to generate a shareable link. This lets people who don’t have an Apple device join as well.