How to Share Your Keynote Presentation via FaceTime

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to an Apple support document, the Keynote app’s live presentation-sharing feature will be removed in a future update, as pointed out by MacRumors.

Keynote facetime

With Keynote Live, users can share their presentation live over the internet so everyone they give access to can view it at the same time on their own devices.

“Keynote Live won’t be available in a future version of Keynote. You can start using other apps to share your presentation,” notes Apple.

You can, however, still share your Keynote presentation via FaceTime. It even lets you share your presentation and include presenter audio and video alongside your slides.

You can present to others in both standard and group FaceTime calls. Simply invite participants via FaceTime or generate and send a shareable link.

Here’s how to share your Keynote presentation using FaceTime:

On Mac

  1. In Keynote, click to select the slide you want to start with, choose Play > In Window, then click the Play button.
  2. Start your FaceTime call, then click the FaceTime button in the menu bar at the top of the screen.
  3. In the pop-up menu, click the Share Screen button, then click Window.
  4. Click the Keynote window you want to share, then click the Share This Window button.
  5. To stop sharing your presentation, click the FaceTime button in the menu bar, then click Stop Sharing this Window.

On iPhone or iPad

  1. Start your FaceTime call.
  2. Tap the FaceTime window to show the FaceTime controls, tap the Share Content button, then tap Share My Screen.
  3. Switch to Keynote, then open the presentation you want to share.
  4. Tap the slide you want to begin with, then tap the Play button.
  5. To stop sharing, switch to FaceTime, tap the screen to show the controls, then tap the Share Content button.

You can also generate and send a shareable link to invite others to your FaceTime call via email or Messages.

Simply select Share Link in the FaceTime app on your Mac or iOS device during a video call to generate a shareable link. This lets people who don’t have an Apple device join as well.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Source Code Released on GitHub for Transparency

Twitter's move to open source much of its code is part of its effort to foster transparency and build trust with its users, customers, and the general public, says Elon Musk’s company. "At Twitter 2.0, we believe that we have a responsibility, as the town square of the internet, to make our platform transparent," said...
Gary Ng
56 mins ago