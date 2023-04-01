Rogers Launches $95/50GB Unlimited Canada/USA Plan for Limited Time

Rogers has launched a limited-time promo in the form of a $95/50GB Canada and USA plan on Friday.

This plan offers 5G/5G+ network access and 50GB of data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, then throttled after the data buck is consumed. You also get unlimited calling, texting and data use in Canada and the United States. For those that frequently head to the U.S., this saves you from subscribing to daily Roam Like Home plans.

While Telus and Bell have increased their US and international roaming add-ons, Rogers confirmed with iPhone in Canada last month that it has no plans to follow suit at the time (but that was before the federal government’s final decision on the Rogers-Shaw merger). Canada’s Industry minister then directed the CRTC to “look into” high roaming fee increases.

Telus and Bell also have a $95/90GB unlimited data plan, but it is only for Canada. Rogers just slapped on USA to its plan and says it expires on April 3, 2023, with the limited-time availability likely a way to get customers to sign up.

Last month, Rogers, Telus and Bell launched $105/100GB Canada/USA plans, magically at the same time.

On Friday, the federal government approved the Rogers-Shaw merger, much to nobody’s surprise. Rogers later issued revised guidance for 2023 to say it expects total service revenues to increase 26-30% thanks to the acquisition of Shaw.