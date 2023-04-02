Over 40 Amazon Kindle Bundles on Sale for Up to 34% Off

Amazon has slashed its Kindle bundles, offering discounts of up to 34% off. These bundles include various models of its e-readers, along with cases, charging docks and AC power adapters.
There’s a whopping 43 Kindle bundles on sale right now, starting from $124 for a 2022 Kindle with fabric cover and power adapter, saving you 34% off.
The most expensive bundle on sale is the Kindle Oasis at $328, saving you 29% off for the kit that includes a premium leather cover and power adapter.
If you’ve been waiting to jump on a Kindle bundle for yourself or as gift, this might be the time to get a hold of these deals.
Click here to jump on these Kindle bundle savings while they are still available.
