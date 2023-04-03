Marvel’s Secret Invasion to Debut on Disney+ on June 21 [Trailer]

Marvel Entertainment has dropped a new official trailer for its upcoming espionage series Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Secret Invasion is a beloved comic run that focuses in on the invasion of the alien shapeshifters known as Skrulls. In the Disney+ series, we see Jackson’s Nick Fury return following a long absence on screen. Last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Fury returns to Earth to wage war against extremist Skrulls who are infiltrating the planet and commiting violent acts in the name of “freedom.”

The new trailer helps set the tone of the season. Secret Invasion appears to be aiming to deliver a more serious tone in comparison to recent Marvel Entertainment series. It’s rather remenisent of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It’s also refreshing to see Jackson back in the saddle as Fury, who has played an important role throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion also hosts an ecclectic cast, including many returning faces. The series sees the return of Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Talos, the leader of a Skrull group and friend of Fury. Cobie Smulders is back as Maria Hill. Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle return as Everett K. Ross and James Rhodes respectively. The series also sees newcomers including Emilia Clark as G’iah, Talos’ daughter now grown up. Kingsley Ben-Adir is also included in the cast and plays Gravik, a rebel Skrull and extremist.

The season of Secret Invasion is said to consist of six epsiodes, all roughjly 40 to 50 minutes. Ali Selim is attatched as director. The series is created by Kyle Bradstreet with exective producers Kevin Feige, Louise D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Secret Invasion kicks off on Wednesday June 21st and will conclude on July 26th. Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99 per month.