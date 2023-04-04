Samsung Canada Unveils its 2023 Lineup of QLED TVs, Monitors, and More

As part of its global Unbox & Discover event, Samsung Canada has just unveiled its 2023 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, OLED TVs, sound devices, and monitors.

Under the tagline “More Wow than Ever,” Samsung’s 2023 lineup focuses on enhancing the user experience by making complex technologies more intuitive.

“At Samsung, we understand that technology should empower and enhance people’s lives, not complicate them,” said Samsung VC Jong-Hee (JH) Han.

“By choosing Samsung, consumers can expect to experience an unparalleled level of wow factors,” Jong-Hee continued.

At Unbox & Discover 2023, Samsung unveiled the following products and features:

QN900C Neo QLED 8K

With groundbreaking technologies like Auto HDR Remastering and 8K AI upscaling, the QN900C, is Samsung’s standout model in the premium TV category.

The company will also be adding a 98-inch model to its Neo QLED 8K lineup. It will also offer upgraded sound with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony 3.0.

2023 Samsung OLED lineup

Samsung also highlighted its 2023 OLED lineup, which offers immaculate colour accuracy through Neural Quantum Processor 4K’s perceptional colour mapping.

The S95C features Samsung’s signature Infinity One design, and the LaserSlim design of the S90C model adds a touch of sophisticated metal finish.

Gaming TVs and Monitors

Samsung unveiled the Odyssey Neo G9, the world’s first dual UHD resolution monitor, and the Odyssey Ark,

The company also announced a 55-inch curved screen with a powerful sound system and multitasking capabilities.

Samsung’s new 2023 Odyssey models will be available in 2H in 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9.

The Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K TV is now available in Canada in two models, QN800C and QN900C, which are both offered in 65”, 75” and 85” sizes.