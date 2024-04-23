Apple to Give FineWoven Accessories a Last Hurrah: Report

Apple plans to launch one more lineup of FineWoven cases and other accessories before axing the material, according to new information from known leaker and Apple prototype collector Kosutami (via MacRumors).

The news comes after the same leaker reported on Monday that the company had ceased production of its current FineWoven offerings due to durability and quality issues. Per the new report, Apple plans to sell FineWoven products for at least one more season with a lineup of new colours. When the company plans to introduce these new colours is anyone’s best guess at this point, however.

Apple’s current lineup of FineWoven accessories includes iPhone 15 cases and wallets priced at $79, Apple Watch straps ($199), and AirTag holders ($49). The tech giant unveiled FineWoven as a more sustainable alternative to leather for its first-party accessories back in September. Apple describes FineWoven as a “luxurious and durable microtwill” composed of 68% post-consumer recycled content.

However, FineWoven’s launch was plagued by complaints from customers, who were dissatisfied that the new accessories didn’t live up to the durability and quality of the leather offerings they replaced.

According to customers, FineWoven accessories are susceptible to scratches, stains, and discolouration. User discontent grew to the point that shortly after FineWoven products went on sale, Apple issued a memo acknowledging user criticism and instructing retail employees on how to deal with customer inquiries about the fabric.

In its memo, Apple acknowledged that FineWoven’s appearance may undergo changes and exhibit signs of wear and tear with use. The company also highlighted that the material is prone to developing slight imprints from the use of MagSafe accessories.

A new lineup of FineWoven accessories wasn’t part of Apple’s spring refresh, so it’s possible that the material’s last hurrah could come later this year in September when Apple launches the new iPhone 16 series.