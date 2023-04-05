5 Great Standing Desk Options to Consider in Canada

Standing desks have risen in popularity over the past few years. For good reason too. Throughout the pandemic, many people transitioned into a remote workspace and found themselves in a constant rut when sitting at their desk for long periods of time. Standing desks open up new benefits when working and offer comfort and flexibility.

There are a variety of perks to gain from using a standing desk. On top of simply getting a chance to not be sitting in an office chair for eight hours a day, a standing desk can actually help burn more calories. Standing, by nature, helps burn more calories even if standing still. Many have found that using a standing desk can help improve posture, allow for better wrist positions, improves circulation, and improves the mood and energy of those using one.

In Canada, there are a number of really great options to choose from. No matter if you’re on a budget or looking to splurge on a premium desk setup, we’ve gathered a number of sit-to-standing desks to consider.

Vernal Unistation ($399)

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, Vernal Unistation is certainly one that should be on your list. It comes in a variety of size options, starting at 42 x 24 inches. Additionally, there are a number of desktop and frame colour options to choose from to fit your office’s look and aesthetic. To make matters even better for users, Vernal claims that assembly of the frame can be completed in 60 seconds.

The Unistation’s desktop is made using a non-toxic and non-hazardous material using FCS certified recycled wood and sustainable bamboo wood. Vernal claims that the Unistation offers impeccable stability in that it won’t wobble when using the 24.4 to 50-inch height ranges. Additionally, the Unistation can support up to 352 lbs. Users can also take advantage of its four memory positions. Vernals’ Unistation provides a lifting speed of 40mm per second, powered by two integrated motors.

With every purchase, Vernal includes free gift options including rolling wheels, headset hooks, and a cable management well.

Uplift V2 ($599)

Uplift has been a widely known name in standing desk options. It comes with a variety of customization options, including a number of great desktop colours including ‘White’, ‘Black’, ‘Ask Grey’, and 26 different desktop materials to choose from. You can also choose real wood options rather than the laminate. The frame in which it is laid on is made from steel, providing a sturdy and secure base. Base colours are available in ‘White’, ‘Black’, or ‘Industrial’.

Uplift provides size options ranging from 42 x 30 inches up to a whopping 80 x 30 inches.Uplift also offers standard and commercial options which enables the desk to be lowered to 22.6 inches and up to 50.9 inches. Assembly is said to be within the range of 30 to 60 minutes. Once assembled, the Uplift V2 has a weight capacity of up to 355 lbs and a lift speed of 1.6inches per second. Uplift also claims that the German-made motors in charge of adjusting the height operate at less than 50 decibels, providing a fairly quiet experience when adjusting.

Uplift also provides gift options including cable management solutions, standing mat, foot hammock, LED desk lamp, and more.

Effydesk Home ($715)

Effydesk is one of the leading standing desk brands in Canada. The brand supports a number of adjustable and customizable standing desk options. However, we’re drawing focus on the ‘Home’ model. One reason is due to its more affordable price tag. Also Effydesk offers the Home desk in a number of desktop colour options including ‘Oak Black’, ‘Oak White’, ‘Acacia’, and ‘Pheasantwood’. Steel frame colour options include ‘Black’, ‘White’, and ‘Grey’.

As for sizes available, the Effydesk Home is available in as small as 47 x 29 inches. However, for those with a larger office or streaming set up, Effydesk provides up to 70 x 29 inches of deskspace. The Home desk supports up to 265 lbs and has a lifting speed of 30 mm per second, powered by dual motors. A neat little feature of the desk is that it includes a built-in gyroscope so you can ensure the table is balanced. Effydesk also offers a 30-day free trial to test out the desk.

Desky Dual Laminate ($809)

Desky somewhat flies under the radar but is a brand that deserves to be highlighted. It provides a range of standing desk options. Available sizes include 47.2 x 29.5 inches all the way up to 70.9 x 29.5 inches. The Desky Single is offered in ‘White’, ‘Black’, ‘Classic Oak’, and other colour options. Desky also provides ‘White’, ‘Matte Black’ and ‘Grey’ leg colours available to choose from.

The Desky Single integrates a dual motor capable of supporting up to 308.6 lbs, which is more than serviceable for most office and gaming setups. It offers a height range of 23.6 inches to 49.2 inches. The onboard controller includes four presets and child locking prevention. Desky claims the motors are able to lift and lower the desk at a speed of 1.4 inches per second. On top of offering the desk on its own, Desky also provides cable management solutions to better organize your set up. This addition includes nine power supply ports, three USB-A ports and three USB-C inputs.

Herman Miller Renew ($2,240)

Herman Miller is known for its quality products across its office chairs, gaming accessories and standing desks. If you’re looking for a premium option on the market, look no further. Herman Miller’s Renew standing desk is available in five colour options including ‘White’, ‘Folkstone Grey’, ‘Ash’, and more. Its desktop is made from laminate, ash veneer, or walnut veneer. As for the frame, Herman Miller utilizes die-cast aluminum legs with nonslip rubber feet.

There are five available size options ranging from 24 x 36 inches all the way up to 24 x 54 inches. Adjustable height options range from 22 inches all the way up to 48 inches, depending if you choose the ‘Extended’ height range. The Renew can support up to 180 lbs. Herman Miller also includes an option to hide the power source through the desk leg to give users a cleaner, more minimalist look. Plus, there are cord management options available to clean up the trail of cords your monitor, desktop, etc. create.

In 2023, more and more offices are adopting standing desks. There are plenty of reasons to consider upgrading your desk in the future. Whether you’re exclusively working at home or back in an office, a standing desk could improve your posture and energy levels.