Barbie Movie Trailer is Blowing Up in Canada, Says Google [VIDEO]

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming summer blockbuster, “Barbie,” has taken YouTube by storm, quickly becoming a top trending video with over 6.2 million views in less than 24 hours. The trailer currently has 6.8 million views.

According to data provided to iPhone in Canada from YouTube and Google, the trailer’s popularity has led to a significant spike in Google searches related to the movie.

On April 4th, “Barbie movie” became the top-trending Canadian Google search, with over 50,000 searches recorded—a staggering 5,000% increase in searches within the last day. The trailer’s release has not only generated interest in the movie but has also shed light on its star-studded cast, which includes Canadian actors Michael Cera and Simu Liu.

While Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling had already been revealed as part of the film’s cast, the trailer confirmed that Michael Cera, hailing from Brampton, will play the role of Allan, “the Barbie who can fit into Ken’s clothes.” Simu Liu, born in Mississauga, also appears in the trailer as a rival Ken competing for Barbie’s affection.

This Canadian casting has sparked a surge in Google searches for ‘Michael Cera’ across the country, along with other queries for ‘Barbie posters’ and ‘Barbie selfie generator’ (I may or may not have contributed to the last search spike; don’t tell anyone), says Google.

Check out the Barbie movie trailer below: