Shaw Mobile Migration to Rogers: What You Need to Know

We’ve recently covered what’s going to happen to Freedom Mobile Internet and wireless customers that are now under Videotron—but what about Shaw Mobile customers?

Before Shaw sold off Freedom Mobile to Quebecor, the parent of Videotron, the company offered a wireless service known as Shaw Mobile that leveraged the Freedom Mobile wireless network.

Shaw Mobile was exclusive to Shaw customers on internet plans, with eligible plans getting up to 6 free talk and text lines, which were great for kids. But now that Shaw is owned by Rogers—what’s going to happen to Shaw Mobile customers?

Shaw’s website was recently updated with details regarding the changes coming to Shaw Mobile customers.

Starting April 4, 2023, Shaw Mobile has ceased accepting new sign-ups, additional lines, or hardware upgrades due to their merger with Rogers.

However, Shaw Mobile customers in BC and Alberta will have the opportunity to migrate their service to Rogers Mobile’s Canada-wide 4G LTE network at the same rates they currently enjoy on a comparable plan.

Rogers says it has committed to reaching out to customers directly in the coming months to facilitate a seamless transition. During this time, “exclusive” 5G mobile offers will be introduced, providing Shaw Mobile customers with the opportunity to experience the Rogers 5G network.

Shaw Mobile customers will be contacted soon by Rogers regarding wireless transition offers.

Rogers says it will be maintaining existing pricing for Shaw Mobile customers in BC and Alberta for five years from April 4, 2023.

Upon migrating to Rogers Mobile, customers will have the choice to move to a new 5G offer or remain on a comparable 4G LTE plan. In the meantime, Shaw Mobile customers can continue using their existing service without any immediate changes.

Some key points from the FAQ include:

Up to six Shaw Mobile lines per household can be migrated to Rogers on the 4G LTE Shaw plan.

Shaw Mobile accounts migrated to Rogers directly will not be subject to Setup Service Fees.

As long as Shaw Internet service remains active, customers can continue enjoying a discount on their Rogers Mobile service. However, if they downgrade their Internet tier, the amount of their mobile discount may be affected.

Rogers will honour SIM card activations for those who have recently received a SIM card from Shaw Mobile.

If you downgrade your Shaw internet plan? Rogers says “the amount of your mobile discount may be impacted.

What happens if you don’t switch from Shaw Mobile to Rogers? “For now, you can continue to use your Shaw Mobile service as you do today,” says Shaw.

If you’re a Shaw Mobile customer right now, what are you going to do? Wait for special offers from Rogers or stick to your existing plan? You can email us any offers you receive by emailing tips@iphoneincanada.ca.