Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Coming to PS4 and Switch on April 19

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is finally making its debut on PlayStation 4 and Switch this month. Announced by Square Enix, the compilation of Final Fantasy I through VI is making to way from PC and mobile to new platforms on April 19.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes six titles from the early era of the franchise. Initially, Square Enix launched the collection on PC and mobile platforms in 2022. With the addition of PlayStation 4 and Switch now being added to the spread of available platforms, even more players can reexperience these games or try them out for the very first time.

Fans are able to jump in and experience these classic touchstones in the Final Fantasy series with new 2D pixel graphics made for HD displays. Additionally, all six games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series include updated soundtracks rearranged and overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu. Square Enix is also adding the ability to change between the original fonts and new pixel-based font designs, something many players hoped to see.

Additionally, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series includes a modernized UI, auto-battle options and the ability to turn off random encounters when exploring the worlds. Plus, the series offers a boost feature to let players adjust the gameplay by up to four times.

Preorders for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series are available now on Switch. In Canada, the bundle for all six games is available for $99.99. Alternatively, Final Fantasy I and Final Fantasy II are avaialble à la carte for $15.99. Individual purchases of the remaining games are priced at $23.99 each. Preorders grant access to two themed Wallpapers for each game.

As of the time of writing, preorders for PlayStation 4 are not yet available. However, Square Enix states that purchases made between April 20, 2023 – May 25, 2023 will get a Theme and Avatar for each title purchased.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is currently available on PC, iOS, and Android.