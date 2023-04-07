BLUETTI Easter Sale: Portable Power Solutions for Camping and More

BLUETTI has kicked off its Easter 2023 campaign with amazing discounts on home battery systems, portable power stations, and a range of solar panels. With multiple options available, BLUETTI provides the perfect opportunity to surprise loved ones with Easter gifts that will take your camping and outdoor adventures to another level.

Live Off-Gride for Days with Bluetti’s AC300 and B300

BLUETTI’s AC300 is the first 100% modular model, allowing flexible capacity of up to 12,288Wh when paired with B300 expansion batteries. With a 3,000W PSW inverter, the AC300 meets most power needs for activities such as RV trips, DIY woodworking, and outdoor gardening.

Check out the estimated runtime of the AC300+B300 combo for different devices (for reference only):

Microwave (1000W): 2.6 hours

Refrigerator (700W): 3.7 hours

Washing Machine (500W): 5.2 hours

CPAP (40W): 65+ hours (for reference only)

During the Easter Sale, customers purchasing the AC300+B300 combo can add a folding trolley for easy transportation for only $99 CAD, or a PV350 solar panel for $599 CAD or a PV420 for $699 CAD.

AC500 + B300S Home Battery Backup Pre-Sale

BLUETTI has recently launched the AC500, a modular solar generator that offers expandable capacity and lightning-fast charging speed. The AC500 can be teamed up with its partner, the B300S, to expand its capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. It is equipped with the latest LiFePO4 battery cell, ensuring secure operation and prolonged lifespan.

The AC500 features over 3500 life cycles before reaching 80% original capacity. It can be charged at a maximum rate of 8,000 input with simultaneous AC outlet and solar panel connection, allowing for a fast charging speed that can go from 0 to 80% SOC within one hour.

The AC500 also has a UPS function that provides constant power supply, making it perfect for short-term camping or excursions. Users won’t have to worry about power failures as the generator can keep essential appliances such as refrigerators and fish tanks running without interruption.

Customers can also add a PV350 solar panel for $399 CAD with any AC500 + B300S order.

BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station

BLUETTI’s EB3A power station is the perfect solution for those seeking a portable, high-capacity energy storage solution. With a compact design and impressive capabilities, it can be easily transported and used to power a variety of devices on the go. The EB3A has a 268Wh capacity and can output up to 600W, making it ideal for charging laptops, mini fridges, projectors, cameras, cookers, and more.

The power station is compatible with BLUETTI’s PV120/PV200 solar panels and can charge via AC and PV simultaneously, reaching 80% capacity in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 45 minutes. Plus, the EB3A comes with a convenient handle for easy transport.

For a limited time during the Easter Sale, customers can purchase the EB3A for only $299 CAD with coupon code EB3A130. Don’t miss out on this pint-sized power solution with out-sized capability.

Grab it for only C$299 with coupon code EB3A130 during the Easter Sale.

BLUETTI EB70S + PV120 Solar Generator Kit

BLUETTI’s EB55 and EB70S portable power stations have been popular among outdoor enthusiasts for years, and now they’re even more affordable than most competitors in the market.

With 700Wh and 800Wh capacity, respectively, the EB55 and EB70S can be paired with solar panels to form a versatile solar system for various outdoor activities such as road trips, camping, picnics, and fishing.

During the Easter Sale, the EB70S is available for only $649 CAD with the coupon code EB70150.

BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station

If you’re looking for a reliable, cost-effective power station that can keep your home and outdoor adventures running smoothly, then the AC200MAX from BLUETTI is the perfect choice.

Its 2000W power and 2048Wh capacity can meet all your energy needs, and it can be easily expanded with B230 battery packs for even more power.

With the BLUETTI app, you can control and monitor the AC200MAX in real-time via WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity.

And with the Easter Sale, you can add a PV200, PV350, or PV420 solar panel for an additional cost of $299 CAD, $699 CAD, or $799 CAD, respectively.

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station

BLUETTI’s AC200P flagship model, which has garnered a large following since its inception, boasts a 2000Wh capacity and 2000W continuous power for versatile use. Additionally, it can be stacked with B230 or B300 expansion batteries to increase the capacity for even greater energy self-sufficiency.

The AC200P will be available at a discounted Easter sale price of $1899 CAD with the coupon code AC200P400.

Solar Panels

BLUETTI offers sustainable and free energy with their solar panels – PV120, PV200, PV350, and PV420. These solar panels use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure high efficiency and longer lifespan.

With a 23.4% conversion rate, BLUETTI solar panels can quickly store energy from the sun and power most electronics for hours. Customers can enjoy discounts when buying multiple solar panels, including 5% off for two and 10% off for three.

Click here to visit BLUETTI’s website to shop their Easter sale while it’s still available.

Thanks to BLUETTI for supporting iPhone in Canada this week and allowing readers to back independent media.