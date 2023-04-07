You Can Now Download iOS 16.4.1 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS 16.4.1 for download for iPhone users, and more software updates on Good Friday.

The iOS 16.4.1 update says it provides “important bug fixes and security updates”, specifically mentioning how the pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations, while also fixing a bug related to Siri not responding in some cases (this is the least of Siri’s problems, lol).

The update comes in at 299.2 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Also available today is iPadOS 16.4.1, along with macOS 13.3.1.

iOS 16.4.1 (Build 20E252) direct downloads are available below: