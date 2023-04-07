Google to End Nest Secure and Dropcam Support in 2024

Google has today announced it is ending support for the Dropcam and the Nest Secure home security system in one year, on April 8th, 2024.

After this, users won’t be able to access these devices from the Nest app. So if you wish to keep your video history, you need to download and save it before this date.

Active Nest Aware subscriptions will, however, not be automatically canceled. They will continue to work with any other Nest Cameras.

For current Nest Aware subscribers, Google will be offering a Nest Cam (indoor, wired) to help them keep their homes secure.

The company is also offering a 50% discount on Nest Cams to new subscribers. The promotion runs until May 7, 2024.

Lastly, Google will also be winding down the last few legacy Works with Nest connections on September 29, 2023. Until then, all current Works with Nest connections will remain active.

Starting Sept. 29, those connections will no longer work and you will lose access to them. In the coming months, for those interested, we’ll make available a script editor for you to create advanced home automations that will offer new features and capabilities.

Google says is is working closely with its partners to provide replacement integrations where possible.