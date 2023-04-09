Apple Home Furniture Imagined by AI-Generated Concepts [PICS]

Have you ever wondered what your home furniture would look like if it was made by Apple? Earlier this week, Reddit user BryanCarlos shared a series of AI-generated images that depict what we could expect if Apple expanded its product line to include home furniture items.

Created by the popular AI image generator Midjourney, the pictures imagine a chair, a coffee table with a built-in center touchscreen, a wardrobe with a dedicated space for an iMac, a bed with a docked iPad, a smart washer, an oven, and even a toilet — all made by Apple, with the company’s signature industrial design and attention to detail.

According to BryanCarlos, the images were churned out by Midjourney in response to the following prompt: “A [object] designed by Apple –v5.” The “–v5” at the end indicates that the prompts were processed using Midjourney V5, the image generator’s latest algorithm. The resulting images imagine Apple at the center of what could possibly be the home of the future.

Apple is already expected to jump into an entirely new product category this year with the launch of its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, which has been rumoured for a June debut at WWDC 2023. What’s more, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s self-driving car has been making the rounds at the rumour mill for the better part of a decade now, and Apple is reportedly also planning a push into the smart home space with a mountable, iPad-like smart home hub and more.

For years now, Apple has been designing devices that have become permanent fixtures in our lives. Could the company one day graduate to making actual home fixtures? What home appliance or piece of furniture do you think would benefit most from the Apple treatment? Let us know what you think in the comments below.