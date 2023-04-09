Google Pixel 7a Leak Shows Three New Colours

Summary:

More Pixel 7a smartphone leaks come ahead of Google I/O

Three new colours are showing: grey, blue and white

Pixel 7a design looks similar to predecessor

While we’ve previously seen some leaks for the expected Google Pixel 7a, the upcoming budget smartphone from Google, we’re now seeing what appear to be official renders showing off three new colours for the smartphone.

The leaks are courtesy of reliable leaker @OnLeaks sharing the photos with MySmartPrice.

We see the front, rear and side images of the Pixel 7a in a grey, white and light blue colour. The Pixel 7a is rumoured to feature Google’s next-gen Tensor chip.

The upcoming Pixel 7a is speculated to include a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor. A significant improvement from its predecessor, the new Pixel device will reportedly offer up to 256GB of built-in storage, doubling the previous generation’s 128GB capacity. Additionally, Google is rumoured to increase the RAM to 8GB.

The Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 10.8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone may also boast a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience. Performance-wise, the Pixel 7a is likely to benefit from the new Tensor G2 SoC, which will enhance its processing capabilities.

In terms of charging options, the device is said to support 5W wireless charging. The Pixel 7a will reportedly come pre-installed with Android 13, offering users the latest features and enhancements right out of the box.

The annual developer conference known as Google I/O is set to take place on May 10, and like last year many are expecting new product announcements, such as the Pixel 7a, to go with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.