Domino’s Debuts On-the-Go Pizza Ordering via Apple CarPlay

Using Domino’s iOS app on Apple CarPlay, customers in the U.S. can now order their favourite pizza from their car without having to wait in long drive-thru lines.

Customers have two ordering options via Domino’s app on CarPlay, “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order.”

Tap to Order lets customers submit their saved Easy Order or one of their most recent orders, while Call to Order lets them place the order hands-free.

“We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino’s app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that,” said Domino’s SVP Christopher Thomas-Moore.

Here’s how to order Domino’s via Apple CarPlay:

Download Domino’s iPhone app Log into their Pizza Profile Have a saved Easy Order or a recently placed order (in order to use “Tap to Order”) Select Domino’s app on Apple CarPlay and place your order

In addition to placing an order via Domino’s on CarPlay, customers can also track their order status via Domino’s Tracker.

You can learn more about Domino’s app on CarPlay and other AnyWare ordering platforms at anyware.dominos.com.