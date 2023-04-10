First Apple Store in India ‘Apple BKC’ to Open in Mumbai

Usman Qureshi
16 hours ago

Apple has officially announced its first-ever flagship retail store in India called ‘Apple BKC,’ which will open at the Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai (via Business Today).

Aaple india retail store mumbai 2

The iPhone maker has also shared an official teaser on the Apple India website, which shows an ‘Arriving Soon’ banner at the Apple BKC location.

“Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC,” says Apple.

Aaple india retail store mumbai

Inspired by Mumbai’s popular ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxi art, Apple BKC creative will include interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services.

Apple says customers will be able to exchange their Apple devices and get credit towards the next purchase at the store. The company has also released an Apple BKC wallpaper to mark the occasion.

“To celebrate the opening of the new store, visitors can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper and move to the sounds of Mumbai with a specially curated playlist on Apple Music,” notes Apple.

Apple BKC store wallpaper

You can download the official Apple BKC wallpaper at this link.

