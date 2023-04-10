iPhone 15 Pro Dummy Shows New Buttons, USB-C, and More [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
16 hours ago

A new video published on the Chinese version of TikTok allegedly shows an iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit, revealing new buttons, a USB-C port, and more (via MacRumors).

IPhone 15 Pro

Last week, detailed CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro were shared by reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, citing a case manufacturer as the source.

The renders showed 4 and 6 speaker hole cutouts at the bottom of the device, whereas the rear view revealed a larger camera bump.

In today’s iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit hands-on video, we get a good idea of how the device could look in the real world.

You can notice an elongated volume button, supposedly solid-state, and a new Action button replacing the current Ring/Silent switch.

A USB-C charging port, replacing the current Lightning port, can also be appreciated. Reports suggest all four iPhone 15 variants will adopt the USB-C standard.

Check out the video at this link and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

