iPhone 15 Pro Dummy Shows New Buttons, USB-C, and More [VIDEO]

A new video published on the Chinese version of TikTok allegedly shows an iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit, revealing new buttons, a USB-C port, and more (via MacRumors).

Last week, detailed CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro were shared by reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, citing a case manufacturer as the source.

The renders showed 4 and 6 speaker hole cutouts at the bottom of the device, whereas the rear view revealed a larger camera bump.

Excited to share photos of the iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD! This one was source from a case manufacturer. I know others have already shared the 3D model, but I wanted to give you my own w/ a closer look. As promised, the most detailed! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FZGBueAgLl — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 8, 2023

In today’s iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit hands-on video, we get a good idea of how the device could look in the real world.

You can notice an elongated volume button, supposedly solid-state, and a new Action button replacing the current Ring/Silent switch.

A USB-C charging port, replacing the current Lightning port, can also be appreciated. Reports suggest all four iPhone 15 variants will adopt the USB-C standard.

