27-inch mini-LED Apple Display Set to Release in 2025: Kuo

Usman Qureshi
8 hours ago

According to a new tweet from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a new 27-inch mini-LED Apple Display is slated to release in 2025.

Apple display 27 inch mini LED

Previously, display analyst Ross Young had claimed that Apple has scrapped plans for the upcoming 27-inch display, which was slated to debut this year.

However, Kuo appears to disagree noting that the display is very much still on the cards, although it may not hit the shelves until 2025.

Kuo says the monitor is slated to enter mass production in 2024 or early 2025 and will boast a narrow bezel, thinner panel, and a long product lifespan.

“Utilizing mini-LED technology, and the most notable design change is to switch the material of the mini-LED backplane from the PCB found in current Apple products to glass,” says Kuo in his tweet.

Apple’s current 27-inch Studio Display features a built-in FaceTime camera with Center Stage support, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality microphones.

