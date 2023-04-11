CIBC Mobile Banking App Ranks First in Benchmark Study

What You Need to Know:

CIBC has won first place in the Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2023 study

The study looked at apps by seven of the biggest Canadian banks by assets

42 mobile banking app features were examined in the study

CIBC has claimed the top spot in the Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2023, showcasing its competitive advantage in mobile banking services.

The bank received high marks in customer service and transfers, thanks to features such as live chat, personal banker contact information, Global Search, Virtual Assistant Chatbot, Global Money Transfer, future-dated e-Transfer, and foreign currency order capabilities.

The study evaluated the mobile banking offerings of Canada’s seven largest financial institutions by assets, focusing on mobile features and Canadian consumer preferences for mobile banking services. Mobile banking apps were compared when it came to 42 features

“Our commitment to developing smart, simple, and modern digital tools has led to this recognition, which is a testament to the collaborative efforts across our bank to deliver exceptional experiences and simplify everyday banking for our clients,” said David Attard, Senior Vice-President of Digital Banking & Enablement at CIBC, in an issued statement on Tuesday.

CIBC provides various tools and features to enhance clients’ digital and mobile banking experiences, including the CIBC Smart Planner, CIBC Insights, an AI-based Virtual Assistant, Digital ID Verification, and instant digital card replacement for lost or stolen cards, ensuring seamless integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

What’s your favourite mobile banking app or feature?