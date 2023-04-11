Here are the nominees for the Canadian Game Awards 2023

The fourth annual Canadian Game Awards (CGA) is being held live on April 21st. The award show will be the first to take place in person in downtown Toronto. Following an incredible year of Canadian-made games, esports players, hosts and more, the industry will come together for a night of celebration.

The CGAs 2023 spotlight the AAA and indie games to have released by a Canadian studio throughout 2022. It recognizes a number of categories including ‘Studio of the Year’, ‘Game of the Year’, Best Esports Player’, ‘Best Art Direction’ and more.

Additionally, the Canadian Indie Game Awards, which exclusively spotlights smaller Canadian-made indies, is being held in person on April 20th. More information on the indie award show can be found here.

Here are the nominees for the CGA 2023:

Game of the Year

Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft, Gameloft S.E.)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Rogue Legacy 2 (Cellar Door Games)

Studio of the Year

Complex Games

Drinkbox Studios

Gameloft

TUNIC Team

Behavior Interactive

Best Art Direction

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Studio MDHR)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Gotham Knights (WB Games Montréal)

Mario Strikers: Battle League (Next Level Games)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)

Best Game Design

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Nobody Saves The World (Drinkbox Studios)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)

Rimworld Console Edition (Ludeon Studios, Tynan Sylvester, Double Eleven)

Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)

Best Score/Soundtrack

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Studio MDHR)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

FIFA 23 (EA Sports)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker ( Blackbird Interactive)

Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)

Best Narrative

Gotham Knights (WB Games Montreal)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive)

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Silverstring Media Inc.)

The Chant (Brass Token)

Best Audio Design

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Session: Skate Sim (Crea-ture Studios)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)

FIFA 23 (EA Sports)

Gotham Knights (WB Games Montréal)

Best Console Game

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft, Gameloft S.E.)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Rogue Legacy 2 (Cellar Door Games)

Best PC Game

Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)

Roller Champions (Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)

Best Mobile Game

Knotwords (Noodlecake Studios)

Disney Mirrorverse (Kabam)

INKS (Noodlecake Studios)

Lingo Legend Language Learning (Hyperthought Games Inc.)

Yeager: Hunter Legend (IGG)

Best VR/AR Game

Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc.)

Transformers Beyond Reality (Meta4 Interactive Inc.)

Nerf Ultimate Championship (Secret Location)

Broken Edge (Trebuchet Studio)

Terrorarium AR (Games by Stitch)

Best Content Creator/Show

Linus Tech Tips

Autumn Rhodes

Ryan Letourneau

Kristen Michaela

Hacksmith

Best Streamer

Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey

Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Octavian “Kripparrian” Morosan

Imane “Pokimane” Anys

Best Performance

Gotham Knights – Kari Wahlgren – Harley Quinn

The Chant (Ensemble)

Sunday Gold (Ensemble)

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Jacob Burgess – “Voice of the Highway”)

Best Gaming Talent

Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway

Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen

Jennifer “LemonKiwi” Pichette

Isaac “Azael” Cummings Bentley

Parker “Interro” Mackay

Best Esports Player

Athxna – VALORANT

Jazzyk1ns – VALORANT

JKnaps – Rocket League

Scarlett – Starcraft 2

TenZ – Valorant

Best Esports Coach

Rob “rob-wiz” Kennedy VALORANT

Damian “daps” Steele CS:GO

Dylan “Dylan Falco” Falco LoL

Braxton “Allushin” Lagarec RL

Gabriel “Invert” Zoltan-Johan LoL

Best Esports Event

Get On My Level 2022

Bell Esports Challenge

Overwatch League Summer Showdown 2022

Red Bull Campus Clutch – Canadian National Final

Vancouver Battle Royale

The CGAs will be held at the Daniel Spectrum in Toronto on April 21st and start at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT. The event will be run in conjunction with the XP Game Developer Summit, which runs from April 20th and April 21st. Tickets to the CGAs are now available. Additionally, a livestream of the award show will be available on the Canadian Games Awards’ Twitch channel.

iPhone in Canada’s Steve Vegvari is on the judging panel of the Canadian Game Awards 2023.