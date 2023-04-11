Here are the nominees for the Canadian Game Awards 2023
The fourth annual Canadian Game Awards (CGA) is being held live on April 21st. The award show will be the first to take place in person in downtown Toronto. Following an incredible year of Canadian-made games, esports players, hosts and more, the industry will come together for a night of celebration.
The CGAs 2023 spotlight the AAA and indie games to have released by a Canadian studio throughout 2022. It recognizes a number of categories including ‘Studio of the Year’, ‘Game of the Year’, Best Esports Player’, ‘Best Art Direction’ and more.
Additionally, the Canadian Indie Game Awards, which exclusively spotlights smaller Canadian-made indies, is being held in person on April 20th. More information on the indie award show can be found here.
Here are the nominees for the CGA 2023:
Game of the Year
- Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft, Gameloft S.E.)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
- Rogue Legacy 2 (Cellar Door Games)
Studio of the Year
- Complex Games
- Drinkbox Studios
- Gameloft
- TUNIC Team
- Behavior Interactive
Best Art Direction
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Studio MDHR)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Gotham Knights (WB Games Montréal)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League (Next Level Games)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)
Best Game Design
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
- Nobody Saves The World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)
- Rimworld Console Edition (Ludeon Studios, Tynan Sylvester, Double Eleven)
- Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)
Best Score/Soundtrack
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Studio MDHR)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
- FIFA 23 (EA Sports)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive)
- Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)
Best Narrative
- Gotham Knights (WB Games Montreal)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive)
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Silverstring Media Inc.)
- The Chant (Brass Token)
Best Audio Design
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
- Session: Skate Sim (Crea-ture Studios)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)
- FIFA 23 (EA Sports)
- Gotham Knights (WB Games Montréal)
Best Console Game
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft, Gameloft S.E.)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Rogue Legacy 2 (Cellar Door Games)
Best PC Game
- Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Complex Games)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice)
- Roller Champions (Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal)
Best Mobile Game
- Knotwords (Noodlecake Studios)
- Disney Mirrorverse (Kabam)
- INKS (Noodlecake Studios)
- Lingo Legend Language Learning (Hyperthought Games Inc.)
- Yeager: Hunter Legend (IGG)
Best VR/AR Game
- Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc.)
- Transformers Beyond Reality (Meta4 Interactive Inc.)
- Nerf Ultimate Championship (Secret Location)
- Broken Edge (Trebuchet Studio)
- Terrorarium AR (Games by Stitch)
Best Content Creator/Show
- Linus Tech Tips
- Autumn Rhodes
- Ryan Letourneau
- Kristen Michaela
- Hacksmith
Best Streamer
- Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey
- Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
- Octavian “Kripparrian” Morosan
- Imane “Pokimane” Anys
Best Performance
- Gotham Knights – Kari Wahlgren – Harley Quinn
- The Chant (Ensemble)
- Sunday Gold (Ensemble)
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Jacob Burgess – “Voice of the Highway”)
Best Gaming Talent
- Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway
- Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen
- Jennifer “LemonKiwi” Pichette
- Isaac “Azael” Cummings Bentley
- Parker “Interro” Mackay
Best Esports Player
- Athxna – VALORANT
- Jazzyk1ns – VALORANT
- JKnaps – Rocket League
- Scarlett – Starcraft 2
- TenZ – Valorant
Best Esports Coach
- Rob “rob-wiz” Kennedy VALORANT
- Damian “daps” Steele CS:GO
- Dylan “Dylan Falco” Falco LoL
- Braxton “Allushin” Lagarec RL
- Gabriel “Invert” Zoltan-Johan LoL
Best Esports Event
- Get On My Level 2022
- Bell Esports Challenge
- Overwatch League Summer Showdown 2022
- Red Bull Campus Clutch – Canadian National Final
- Vancouver Battle Royale
The CGAs will be held at the Daniel Spectrum in Toronto on April 21st and start at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT. The event will be run in conjunction with the XP Game Developer Summit, which runs from April 20th and April 21st. Tickets to the CGAs are now available. Additionally, a livestream of the award show will be available on the Canadian Games Awards’ Twitch channel.
iPhone in Canada’s Steve Vegvari is on the judging panel of the Canadian Game Awards 2023.