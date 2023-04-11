iOS 16.5 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Summary: Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. under Elon Musk's ownership, as revealed in a recent court filing X Corp. and its parent company, X Holdings Corp., were registered in Nevada in March, with possible links to Musk's other ventures in the state Musk's affinity for the letter "X" suggests a potential plan...
Summary: Elon Musk buys 10,000 GPUs and hires AI experts for Twitter project AI focus on large language models, potential use in search and ads Actions contradict recent calls for AI development regulation According to sources familiar with the matter as reported by Business Insider, Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter six months ago, is pushing...
Summary: State of Play event on April 13 to provide an in-depth look at Final Fantasy XVI's setting, Eikons, Dominants, and battle system. Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch on PS5 on June 22. This Thursday, April 13, fans of the highly anticipated action-RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, are in for a treat. Sony Interactive...