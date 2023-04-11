iOS 16.5 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
8 hours ago

ios 16.5 beta 2 download

Summary:

  • Apple releases second beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 for developers.
  • No information on new features available yet; updates to follow.
  • Public beta builds anticipated to be released shortly, either later today or tomorrow.

Apple has promptly released the second beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 for developers, now available for download.

Developers can now access and test the following builds:

  • iOS 16.5 beta 2 (20F5039e)
  • iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 (20F5039e)
  • macOS 13.4 beta 2 (22F5037d)
  • watchOS 9.5 beta 2 (20T5538d)
  • tvOS 16.5 beta 2 (20L5538d)

Details about the new features are yet to be revealed but stay tuned. The public beta versions are expected to be released soon, possibly within the next day or two.

Apple released the first betas of iOS 16.5 and more two weeks ago.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Inc. No Longer Exists, Becomes X Corp. Under Elon Musk

Summary: Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. under Elon Musk's ownership, as revealed in a recent court filing X Corp. and its parent company, X Holdings Corp., were registered in Nevada in March, with possible links to Musk's other ventures in the state Musk's affinity for the letter "X" suggests a potential plan...
John Quintet
4 hours ago

Elon Musk Purchases 10,000 GPUs for AI Project at Twitter, Says Report

Summary: Elon Musk buys 10,000 GPUs and hires AI experts for Twitter project AI focus on large language models, potential use in search and ads Actions contradict recent calls for AI development regulation According to sources familiar with the matter as reported by Business Insider, Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter six months ago, is pushing...
John Quintet
4 hours ago

Final Fantasy XVI: State of Play Event Coming April 13

Summary: State of Play event on April 13 to provide an in-depth look at Final Fantasy XVI's setting, Eikons, Dominants, and battle system. Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch on PS5 on June 22. This Thursday, April 13, fans of the highly anticipated action-RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, are in for a treat. Sony Interactive...
John Quintet
4 hours ago