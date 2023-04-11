iOS 16.5 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Summary:

Apple releases second beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 for developers.

No information on new features available yet; updates to follow.

Public beta builds anticipated to be released shortly, either later today or tomorrow.

Apple has promptly released the second beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 for developers, now available for download.

Developers can now access and test the following builds:

iOS 16.5 beta 2 (20F5039e)

iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 (20F5039e)

macOS 13.4 beta 2 (22F5037d)

watchOS 9.5 beta 2 (20T5538d)

tvOS 16.5 beta 2 (20L5538d)

Details about the new features are yet to be revealed but stay tuned. The public beta versions are expected to be released soon, possibly within the next day or two.

Apple released the first betas of iOS 16.5 and more two weeks ago.