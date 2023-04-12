Mistawasis Nêhiyawak Launches Mobile App to Connect with Members

Summary:

New app aims to streamline updates and improve connections between the Nation and its members

Available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store

Runs on Communikit, a platform specifically designed for Indigenous communities and organizations

Mistawasis Nêhiyawak has launched a new mobile app to strengthen communication with its members across Canada.

“This app will allow us to stay in touch with our members and keep them engaged. It will enable us to communicate more effectively and connect with members in a way that’s convenient and accessible,” said Chief Darryl Watson in a statement on Tuesday.

The Mistawasis Nêhiyawak App can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play Store. Members are encouraged to share the app with friends and family.

“We are committed to getting our members informed, involved, and empowered. This app is one of the many tools we are using to build a stronger, more connected community that is prepared to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow,” added Watson.

The app runs on Communikit, a unique mobile app platform created by Aivia Inc., designed specifically for Indigenous communities and organizations to communicate with their members, staff, and the public across Canada and the world.

Mistawasis Nêhiyawak previously had success with a language learning app at Chief Mistawasis School, which led to language teacher Denise Desjardins receiving a Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence in STEM.

The Mistawasis Nêhiyawak reserve can be found about 68 km to the west of Prince Albert. With a total registered population of nearly 3,000, around one-third of the residents live on the reserve.