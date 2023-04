Apple has released tvOS 16.4.1 for the Apple TV HD and all models of its Apple TV 4K, with build 20L498 now available.

According to Apple, this update doesn’t have any published Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). Earlier this week, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.7.6, macOS Monterey 12.6.5 and iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5 with security updates.

Direct downloads of tvOS 16.4.1 are below: