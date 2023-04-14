Ford to Continue Apple CarPlay Support as Rivals GM, Rivian Back Out

Ford has today confirmed in a statement that the company will continue to offer Apple CarPlay in its cars and has no plans to abandon it like some of its competitors.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the company is using its commitment to CarPlay as a selling point over other EVs from the likes of GM, Tesla, and Rivian.

In recent weeks, GM has announced it will stop supporting CarPlay in its EVs, starting with 2024 model-year vehicles, whereas Rivian has also maintained its resistance to CarPlay.

Similarly, Tesla is continuing to hold out on Apple’s CarPlay as well, with no signs of changing its stance in the near future.

“We continue to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” a Ford spokesperson told the publication.

“Customers love the capability that enables easy access and control of their smartphone apps – especially our EV customers because some EVs currently do not offer the features.”

Ford has been a staunch supporter of both CarPlay and Android Auto for years.

The company has recently rolled out a firmware update to several of its cars, including the Mustang Mach-E, that further improves the CarPlay experience.

Apple has recently announced that the first cars with next-gen CarPlay support will be announced this year, which will be available across 2024 model vehicles.