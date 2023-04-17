Amazon Mother’s Day Gift Guide Now Available

Amazon Canada recently launched a curated Mother’s Day gift guide for 2023, detailing “awesome gifts for incredible moms,” ahead of the special day for moms on Sunday, May 14.

There are gifts in categories such as For all Moms, New Mom, Foodie Mom, Beauty & Wellness, Trendy Mom, Pet Mom, Cozy Mom, Tech Mom, and Greetings and Gift Cards.

There are also featured gifts, with Apple products such as Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods 3 highlighted.

Gifts are also categorized by price ranges as well, from under $25, under $50, under $75 and under $100. There’s also a section with current Mother’s Day deals.

There’s also a section with inspired gifts from “top influencers” that may match up for your mom.

Click here to check out Amazon’s Mother’s Day gift guide, so you can nab a present for mom before it’s too late (don’t let mom down or get ready for the guilt trip).