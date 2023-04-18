Best Google Pixel 7 Deals in Canada: Now $599, Save $200

Google has slashed the price of its Google Pixel 7 smartphone, down to $599, saving you $200 off the regular price of $799.

The sale is available on Amazon.ca with Prime shipping speeds, along with Google’s website as well.

The Google Pixel 7 has advanced camera features, a long-lasting battery, and high-security measures. It has a 6.3-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is available in three colors: Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian.

The phone is made with 100% recycled materials and a matte aluminum finish. The device features Google Tensor G2 for a faster and more efficient performance and an adaptive battery that can last up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The Pixel 7 has a dual rear camera system that captures 4K colour and detail, a 92.8° ultrawide field of view for group selfies, and Cinematic Blur that keeps the subject in focus and blurs the background for a dramatic effect.

The phone is rated IP68 water-resistant and has the highest rating for security with the Titan M2 chip and security core, fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and built-in VPN by Google One.

It’s worth pointing out that these price drops come as the company is expected to announce new smartphones next month at its Google I/O developer conference.

Click here to buy the Pixel 7 on Amazon.ca while it’s still on sale.