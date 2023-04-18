Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Debuts for Vancouver Canadians

Summary:

Vancouver Canadians and Rogers Communications announce Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Five-year agreement includes naming rights, community initiatives, and unique experiences for Rogers customers.

Partnership coincides with the return of full-season baseball and planned stadium renovations.

The Vancouver Canadians baseball team and Rogers have announced a significant expansion of their partnership, including the debut of Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium today. This development is part of a five-year agreement that extends through the 2027 season.

Nat Bailey Stadium, originally built in 1951 and given its current name in 1978, has been a cornerstone of Vancouver’s sports community for decades. The partnership between the Vancouver Canadians and Rogers Communications spans over ten years, with the latter now becoming the official naming rights partner of the Canadians.

“We’re proud to be growing our partnership with the Vancouver Canadians and to welcome fans to the newly named Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers Communications, in a statement. “We’re committed to helping the next generation of players reach their full potential and supporting local communities through our expanded partnership with the Canadians.”

In addition to naming rights, Rogers will collaborate with the Vancouver Canadians on an annual community initiative and offer unique experiences at the ballpark for its customers.

“Expanding our relationship with Rogers comes right as this franchise and this ballpark begin a new era,” said Jake Kerr, Chair of the Vancouver Canadians. “With full season baseball back in Vancouver and state-of-the-art renovations on the way for this historic building, we couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Rogers to help us write this next chapter of our team’s history.”

The Vancouver Canadians, currently in their third season as the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are set to return home for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) from April 25-30.

Nat Bailey was the Vancouver founder of the White Spot restaurant chain back in 1928.

Rogers also has the naming rights to Rogers Arena in the city, home of the Vancouver Canucks.