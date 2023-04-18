watchOS 10 to Reportedly Bring New iOS-Like Homescreen

According to a new rumour, the upcoming watchOS 10 update will introduce some major changes, including a completely redesigned homescreen layout.

Anonymous Twitter account @analyst941 claimed in a tweet earlier today this year’s watchOS 10 release will feature significant enhancements, including an updated interface.

“I saved the best for last, watchOS will have a redesigned homescreen layout/grid,” the account tweeted.

“heavy details SOON. but it’s going to be much easier to use, move, & act more familiar to iOS, including folders.”

The acccount also noted that it isn’t certain whether it will be “a third option or replace grid as default.”

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also said that watchOS 10 is expected to be “a fairly extensive upgrade with notable changes to the user interface.”

“It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major,” Gurman said.

“There are plans for a major update to the watch hardware in 2024, complete with a larger, custom-built display,” he added.

Apple has been making iterative changes to both hardware and software lately, although Apple Watch Ultra does offer some welcome changes.