watchOS 10 for Apple Watch to Bring ‘Extensive’ Upgrade Says Gurman

At WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to bring a major upgrade when watchOS 10 is unveiled for Apple Watch. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who continues to seemingly hold a crystal ball for Apple’s future product pipelines.

“I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17,” said Gurman, reiterating what he shared in his Power On newsletter.

“It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major. The device is poised for a more modest year after big changes in 2022, when the first Apple Watch Ultra debuted,” he added.

“There are plans for a major update to the watch hardware in 2024, complete with a larger, custom-built display,” said Gurman.

With watchOS 9, Apple Watch users gained new features and enhanced experiences, including more watch faces with richer complications, new training experiences and metrics in the Workout app, sleep stages and insights in the Sleep app, a new AFib History feature, a Medications app, and improvements to the Apple Fitness+ service.

WatchOS 9 also brought new training workouts for triathletes, swimmers, and runners, as well as updates to the Reminders and Calendar apps. Apple Watch Mirroring and QWERTY keyboard support for additional languages are among the other updates included in watchOS 9. Privacy is also a key feature, with encryption of health and fitness data and alerts for potential medication interactions.

Apple has been making iterative changes to both hardware and software. Apple Watch Ultra and the new iPad were some nice changes though. Many are craving a major overhaul to iOS and it will be interesting to see what WWDC brings this June.

