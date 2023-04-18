Withings Unveils ‘Body Smart’ Scale with Advanced Health Features

Withings has announced the release of Body Smart, the latest addition to their smart scale lineup.

In 2009, Withings introduced the world’s first smart scale, and today, the company continues to advance the market with the new Body Smart. Equipped with Withings Precision Technology, this entry-level scale combines multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), precision weight sensors, and advanced algorithms to provide valuable insights and health assessments, including heart rate, visceral fat, metabolic age, and basal metabolic rate.

All scales in the range are built upon the three pillars of Withings Precision Technology: multifrequency BIA for high accuracy, precise and consistent weight measurements up to 50g, and advanced health insights, including health vital measurements and health condition assessments.

Multifrequency BIA and advanced algorithms allow Withings to delve deeper into body composition analysis, expanding from measurements of fat, muscle mass, and water weight percentage to analyses of visceral fat and other advanced body metrics.

The Body Smart scale also measures visceral fat, which has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes. By measuring and tracking visceral fat, users can gain a better understanding of their overall health and potentially lower their risk of developing chronic diseases and heart health issues.

For the first time, Body Smart can also measure Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), providing valuable information about the user’s overall metabolic health. By measuring BMR, users can better understand their health and make informed decisions about their diet and exercise.

Additionally, Body Smart calculates metabolic age by comparing the number of calories burned at rest with others in the same age group. These features will be available from May 2023 onwards, following an automatic software update.

Body Smart also introduces a colour screen displaying relevant information, as well as an Eyes Closed Mode for users who prefer not to see their weight. In this mode, the user’s weight is tracked in the accompanying Withings app but does not appear on the screen, which instead displays motivational messages or daily information such as step counts, air quality, and weather updates.

The scale is compatible with up to eight users and offers additional modes, including athletic, pregnancy, and baby.

“With the Body Smart, we’ve added one of the most feature-rich scales at its price point to our smart scale lineup,” said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Designed to improve users’ lives, Body Smart provides precise and accurate readings, alongside insightful and actionable health data and advice. It brings a new level of precision and clarity to the complexities of health in a beautifully designed device that fits in any home.”

Body Smart connects to the Withings app, allowing users to track trends and measurements over time, follow progress, and receive detailed health advice and assessments, as well as daily inspiration for long-term progress.

Like the Body Comp and Body Scan, Body Smart is also compatible with the Withings+ (formerly Health+) health improvement service, a subscription service that guides users daily to build better habits and reach their goals in the long run by unlocking additional metrics and guidance.

Priced at $99.95 USD (Canadian pricing to follow), Body Smart is an entry addition to the 2023 Withings smart scale lineup, which also features Body Comp and Body Scan, priced at $199 USD and $399 USD respectively.