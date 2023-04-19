How to Watch Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase Today

Today, Nintendo is hosting another virtual Indie World Showcase, bringing a lineup of announcements and reveals from its independent partners.

The upcoming Indie World is said to be roughly 20 minutes in length. In a tweet, Nintendo stated that the showcase would include “reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch.” Nintendo hasn’t revealed any information on specific games to be featured, however.

Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld Watch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 18, 2023

As with other Indie World Showcases in the past, this is designed to be a more low-key Direct-style event. While there will certainly be exciting games to see, this isn’t where the next Super Mario game will be revealed. Instead, Indie Worlds typically offer reveals from indie third-party developers and publishers.

The last Indie World was in November 2022 where Nintendo showcased the likes of Have a Nice Death, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus And Butterfly, and more. There’s the possibility we could see upcoming games such as Afterimage, The Garden Path, Skate Story, and more.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase begins at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. To watch, tune into Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, the live stream presentation can be found on Nintendo’s website.