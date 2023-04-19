How to Watch Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase Today

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Today, Nintendo is hosting another virtual Indie World Showcase, bringing a lineup of announcements and reveals from its independent partners.

The upcoming Indie World is said to be roughly 20 minutes in length. In a tweet, Nintendo stated that the showcase would include “reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch.” Nintendo hasn’t revealed any information on specific games to be featured, however.

As with other Indie World Showcases in the past, this is designed to be a more low-key Direct-style event. While there will certainly be exciting games to see, this isn’t where the next Super Mario game will be revealed. Instead, Indie Worlds typically offer reveals from indie third-party developers and publishers.

The last Indie World was in November 2022 where Nintendo showcased the likes of Have a Nice Death, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus And Butterfly, and more. There’s the possibility we could see upcoming games such as Afterimage, The Garden Path, Skate Story, and more.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase begins at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. To watch, tune into Nintendo’s  YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, the live stream presentation can be found on Nintendo’s website.

Other articles in the category: News

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to Cut Thousands of Jobs Again, Says Report

Summary: Meta plans mass layoffs across various companies such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs Around 4,000 jobs are reportedly at risk, say unnamed sources Part of Zuckerberg's 2023 efficiency plan to trim spending Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is preparing for another mass round of layoffs, sources working at the...
John Quintet
50 mins ago

Netflix Basic with Ads Gets 1080p Upgrade in Canada, Up to 2 Streams

Netflix is making waves in Canada with its new ad-supported plan and paid password sharing initiative. In their Q1 2023 letter to shareholders released on Tuesday, the streaming giant highlighted the success of these endeavours in the Canadian market. The ad-supported plan, which offers a more affordable option for subscribers, has been a hit. Engagement...
John Quintet
14 hours ago