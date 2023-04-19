Here are All the Nintendo Switch Indie World Games Coming [LIST]

Summary:

Today, Nintendo unveiled a roster of more than 20 indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023 and beyond during their Indie World Showcase.

The presentation featured several highly anticipated titles, including the reveal of Blasphemous 2, which had its first trailer and launch date announced for summer 2023.

In addition to the upcoming Blasphemous 2, the showcase announced the release of Shadows Over Loathing, a slapstick RPG filled with mobsters, monsters, and mysteries. Fans can expect to find the game on the Nintendo eShop later today.

The presentation also highlighted other notable games, such as Mineko’s Night Market, an adventure-sim launching on September 26th, where players can explore their new home at the base of Mount Fugu.

My Time at Sandrock, the highly anticipated sequel to My Time at Portia, is set to launch this summer. Meanwhile, Cult of the Lamb will receive a free update titled Relics of the Old Faith on April 24, offering new challenges, enemies, and ways to keep non-believers in line when playing the cult-favourite colony-simulation game.

“To see this stunning amount of creativity from the indie development community is a true delight,” said Steve Singer, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations, in a statement.

He praised the latest lineup of indie games, saying “With the latest diverse lineup of independent games shown today, players can find Nintendo Switch games to take them on journeys far from home while still at home, or anywhere else they choose to play.”

