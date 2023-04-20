How to Stream the Canadian Indie Game Awards Tonight

Today, the second annual Canadian Indie Game Awards is being held in Toronto, Ontario. The celebration of Canada’s dedicated indie studios, crafting some of the most engaging titles are being recognized.

The Canadian Indie Game Awards 2023 shines a spotlight on the many Canadian independent studios which launched a title during the 2022 calendar year. Organized by Northern Arena, the event is being held in person for the first time ever. However, a dedicated live stream of the award show is also available to those unable to make it.

The Canadian Indie Game Awards 2023 recognizes a series of 13 categories ranging from ‘Best Art Direction’, ‘Best Game Design’, ‘Studio of the Year’ and ‘Indie Game of the Year’. Games such as Nobody Saves the World, Tunic, Rogue Legacy 2, and The Chant are up for a number of awards. We’ve compiled a list of all the nominations ahead of the award show.

The Canadian Indie Game Awards will be held at the Artscape Daniel Launchpad in Toronto. The livestream will bring audiences all the action so they won’t have to miss a moment or winner.

To tune in, viewers can watch the livestream on the Canadian Games Awards’ Twitch channel. The award ceremony begins at 7PM ET/ 4PM PT and runs approximately for one hour, concluding at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT.

iPhone in Canada’s Steve Vegvari is on the judging panel of the Canadian Indie Game Awards 2023.