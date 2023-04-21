‘Ghosted’ with Chris Evans Now Streaming on Apple TV+ in Canada

Apple Original Film Ghosted is now available on Apple TV+ in Canada. The film stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in a romantic action film.

Ghosted is a brand new film which sees Chris Evans play the role of Cole, who falls head over heels for Ana de Armas’ Sadie after a date. However, Cole’s world is suddenly turned upside down when he discovers Sadie is a secret agent. However, the two are taken on an international adventure before the two even share a second date.

On top of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Ghosted stars Adrian Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan. This film is directed by Dexter Fletcher. Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the screenplay for the original story. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing the film.

Back in August 2021, Scarlett Johansson was in negotiations to star alongside Evans. While the two were due to reunite after a number of Marvel Entertainment films, Johansson ultimately left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

However, Evans teases that there may be some familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ghosted. “”We had some old Marvel buddies back [but] I hate asking people to do cameos – it’s the worst,” Evans told Good Morning America.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.